Texas Roadhouse has more than 60 full and part-time positions to fill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Now that restaurants and other businesses are opening back up, many are in need of people to fill open positions. One of those businesses is Texas Roadhouse. Next month, Texas Roadhouse in Omaha will host its "first-ever hiring event to fill more than 60 full and part-time positions."

You can read more in the company's release below:

Texas Roadhouse offers rewarding and fun career opportunities – complete with competitive pay, based on experience. The restaurant believes in putting people-first and promotes from within. The company encourages “Roadies” to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and unlimited opportunities for advancement. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in Covid Pay, Covid relief, and bonuses for employees.

Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.

To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location.

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.

Texas Roadhouse is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We encourage and welcome all interested applicants to apply.

