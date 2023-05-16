The Astro Theater, La Vista's new venue, announces upcoming concert series

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Several upcoming live performances have been announced for The Astro Theater.
The new multipurpose theater hosts indoor and outdoor events focused on creating a top-tier experience for artists and fans alike, according to a press release.
Details and tickets for all shows can be found on the venue's website.
UPCOMING SHOWS:
- I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone on August 30 at The Astro Amphitheater (outdoor)
- Ticket sales start on, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time
- Beth Hart on September 16 at The Astro (indoor)
- Ticket sales start on, May 19 at 10 a.m.
- Ancient Aliens Live on September 21 at The Astro (indoor)
- Ticket sales start on, May 19 at 10 a.m.
- Goo Goo Dolls with Fitz & The Tantrums on September 23 at The Astro Amphitheater (outdoor)
- Ticket sales start on May 19 at 10 a.m.
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on September 24 at The Astro (indoor)
- Ticket sales start on, May 19 at 10 a.m.
- The Gaslight Anthem on September 30 at The Astro (indoor)
- Tickets are on sale now
- Dropkick Murphys Fall 2023 Tour with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern on October 5 at The Astro Amphitheater (outdoor)
- Ticket sales start on, May 19 at 10 a.m.
