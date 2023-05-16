The Astro Theater, La Vista's new venue, announces upcoming concert series

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Several upcoming live performances have been announced for The Astro Theater.

The new multipurpose theater hosts indoor and outdoor events focused on creating a top-tier experience for artists and fans alike, according to a press release.

Details and tickets for all shows can be found on the venue's website.

UPCOMING SHOWS:



I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone on August 30 at The Astro Amphitheater (outdoor)

Ticket sales start on, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time

Beth Hart on September 16 at The Astro (indoor)

Ticket sales start on, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Ancient Aliens Live on September 21 at The Astro (indoor)

Ticket sales start on, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Goo Goo Dolls with Fitz & The Tantrums on September 23 at The Astro Amphitheater (outdoor)

Ticket sales start on May 19 at 10 a.m.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on September 24 at The Astro (indoor)

Ticket sales start on, May 19 at 10 a.m.

The Gaslight Anthem on September 30 at The Astro (indoor)

Tickets are on sale now

Dropkick Murphys Fall 2023 Tour with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern on October 5 at The Astro Amphitheater (outdoor)

Ticket sales start on, May 19 at 10 a.m.



