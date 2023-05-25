The Astro Theater offers a sneak peek of the new venue before opening in August

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — La Vista's newest entertainment venue is in the works and 3 News Now got a tour of the new facility that is currently under construction.

The Astro Theater in the city center includes indoor and outdoor spaces.

The 52,000-square-foot indoor theater can seat 2,400 people and it connects to a grass amphitheater that can host 5,500 people.

Elle Hansen, marketing and communications manager for Nine Zero Properties, expects it will bring a boost to the community.

“I love the variety that it brings to the city center. It brings a lot of different people in and then it allows the restaurants to benefit from that. The commercial spaces benefit from that, and really to get the word out about the city center. So I think it's going to bring a great variety of people and acts and entertainment and get the city center on the map,” said Hansen.

The venue is scheduled to open in late August and the first shows are scheduled on August 30.

Rick Springfield will be headlining the outdoor concert.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.