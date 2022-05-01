The Better Business Bureau warns of untrustworthy repair firms after Friday's storms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the wake of Friday night's severe storms, the Better Business Bureau is warning you to be aware of untrustworthy repair firms.

It says while some firms are reputable others are opportunists that seek to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.

The BBB says it's important to take inventory of your belongings.

After storms, gather evidence of the damage. Before talking to any contractor speak with your insurance company.

The BBB also says you should take your time researching a business before having them do inspections or repairs. If someone is knocking door to door, be sure to ask for identification.

Avoid paying in full for repairs in advance and avoid paying with cash.

For more tips, go to the Better Business Bureau’s website.

