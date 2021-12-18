The Bodywork of Hospitality exhibit opens at Bemis Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new exhibit at the Bemis Center For Contemporary Arts is exploring the connection between hospitality and the body.

It’s called The Bodywork of Hospitality and features work by 18 artists from all over the world.

From fabric pieces to sculptures, the exhibit touches on topics like transplants, stem cells and viruses.

There’s something different in every corner, leaving guests thinking about their own bodies and what they’re capable of.

“Everyone can sort of find something that they sort of gravitate towards, and I also think in this time of COVID where, you know, health is such a focus of our everyday life, thinking about what hospitality means in terms of that — this is a really great place to kind of explore that," said Rachel Adams, chief curator and director of programs at the Bemis Center.

The exhibit is on display until March and admission is free.

Visit their website for more information.

