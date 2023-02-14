The Chicks are coming to the CHI Health Center in August

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A band known as 'The Chicks' is coming to the CHI Health Center on August 30.

The Chicks are a 13-time Grammy award winning band that plays such hits as "Wide Open Spaces."

They will also be in Des Moines on August 19 and in Kansas City on August 29.

Tickets will be on sale starting on February 16 at 10 a.m.

For more information, check out the band's website.

