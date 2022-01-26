Watch
Douglas County Health Department reports another flu death

Flu activity expected to continue in coming weeks
Associated Press
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 20:01:26-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department has reported one adult influenza-related death in the county.

There were 97 cases reported last week. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases so far this flu season is 1,137.

The majority of influenza cases are type A H3.

However, influenza activity has continued to decrease in the past week. While difficult to predict, influenza activity is expected to continue for several more weeks.

The Health Department adds that COVID-19 should be considered in any person with flu symptoms.

The CDC has tools for testing and treatment of both the flu and COVID-19.

