Douglas County Health Department reports another flu death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department has reported one adult influenza-related death in the county.

There were 97 cases reported last week. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases so far this flu season is 1,137.

The majority of influenza cases are type A H3.

However, influenza activity has continued to decrease in the past week. While difficult to predict, influenza activity is expected to continue for several more weeks.

The Health Department adds that COVID-19 should be considered in any person with flu symptoms.

The CDC has tools for testing and treatment of both the flu and COVID-19.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.