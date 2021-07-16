The fruit truck brings affordable, fresh produce to Midwestern cities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're a fan of fruit, a special vendor made a stop in Omaha today.

It's called the fruit truck and the mobile business delivers GMO-free, farm-fresh fruit that's actually cheaper than the fruit you can buy at the grocery store. It was parked outside the Jimmy John's on 13th Street today and is based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“With the fruit that we go and get at the orchard. Most of our fruit is, I would say a lot of our fruit is without chemicals. So we pick it up from the orchard and bring it right to the communities. It's never warehoused," said a staff member.

The fruit truck travels to several other states including Minnesota, Montana and Texas.

For more information visit the business Facebook page or MyFruittruck.com

