The future of electric cars shown at the 2022 Midlands International Auto Show

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One of the targets to battle climate change is a shift to driving electric vehicles. That effort was on full display at the 2022 Midlands International Auto Show at the CHI Health Center.

"We've had an electric car here and there but all the manufacturers are moving in that direction and so we've been lucky enough to have several down here that people can actually look at," Event Director Tam Webb said.

"I think we're just going to continue to build the infrastructure. We like to say soon we're beyond zero emissions. That's the goal. Make all these vehicles and drive all these vehicles with zero effects on the ozone and the planet," Toyota Motor North America's Meg McPherson said.

McPherson says the show features 9 electric vehicles. With hopes, people are exposed to technology like hybrid car production.

"When you're using it. There's no change to what you're feeling or experiencing really when you're driving an all-gas vehicle. But You have to go to the pump a few fewer times and you can really make sure you're helping the environment the day-to-day of it is not that different," McPherson said.

McPherson is on board with the automotive industry cutting greenhouse gas emissions and protecting the environment.

"Almost every vehicle in our line up outside of our large trucks. Soon we will have a hybrid power train on some of our trucks. Almost every vehicle we have a hybrid option so we're hoping to see it's going to be 50 percent and more as we're going to build this," McPherson said.

It's "Building a Better America" in an Omaha ride.

"We're working our way there. It's going to take time obviously. But with everyone working together, building those plug-ins, building more vehicles that are electric and hybrid I think we're going to get there," McPherson said.

The show will be happening again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

