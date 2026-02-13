The Girl From Wahoo: 48 HOURS' Natalie Morales talks to Mary Nelson about the decades-long pursuit of justice

In 1969, 17-year-old Mary Kay Hesse was stabbed to death in Wahoo, Neb. – a crime that haunted the community for decades.

48 HOURS first began reporting on the case in 1999, capturing interviews and material that, until now, had never aired. For more than 50 years, the murder remained unsolved.

But advances in investigative techniques and renewed focus by law enforcement helped piece together long-overlooked evidence, ultimately leading to an arrest.

48 HOURS correspondent Natalie Morales reports on how the murder of Mary Kay Hesse was finally brought back into focus in “The Girl from Wahoo.”

CREDIT: 48 HOURS / CBS Television Network / Paramount+

3 News Now's Mary Nelson talked to Natalie Morales about the investigation, and how the case came together.

The Girl From Wahoo airs Saturday, Feb. 14 at 9:00p on KMTV, and also streams on Paramount+.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.