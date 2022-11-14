The Hope Center for Kids hosting Thanksgiving dinner for the North Omaha community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Hope Center for Kids announced on Monday that it will have an estimated 400-450 community members, who will come together for a free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In a press release, the organization said that there will be over 60 pies, 150 pounds of potatoes and 20 turkeys that will go into making a Thanksgiving dinner for the North Omaha community.

“This is the event I look forward to the most each year at The Hope Center. There is a profound sense of community as we welcome everyone to gather and enjoy a meal we prepare in-house,” said Shayna Sterling, Hope Center for Kids Community Engagement Coordinator.

100 volunteers from Medical Solutions and Helping Heros will also work together for preparation, serving and clean-up.

Donations from HyVee, Rotella Bakery, Food Bank for the Heartland and Hope Center supporters help to make dinner possible.

“We hope that as we continue this event year after year it will serve as a reminder to the community that we are here to offer support and love just as Christ does for us,” said Hope Center for Kids Executive Director DeJuan Reddick.

To learn more and to get involved, go to the Hope Center's website.

