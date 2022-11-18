The Hope Center for Kids hosts Thanksgiving dinner for more than 400 Omahans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, a community dinner served free Thanksgiving meals to more than 400 Omahans.

The Hope Center for Kids hosted its Thanksgiving dinner at the Schenzel Community Center.

They served more than 60 pies, 150 pounds of potatoes, and 20 turkeys.

Dejaun Reddick, executive director of the Hope Center for Kids, discussed the impact this event had.

"It's huge, people see people they haven't seen in a long time,” said Reddick. “(They) have an opportunity as a family to sit down and eat together and just a reminder of all the things we have to be thankful for that God continues to bless us with."

