The Iowa town of Stanton is growing

STANTON, Iowa. (KMTV) — Stanton, a town in Southwest Iowa, is proud of its Swedish heritage and is known for the World's Largest Swedish Coffee Pot. It is the home of Virginia Christine, an actress who appeared in commercials for Folger's Coffee.

The town is looking to the future by adding lots of new developments.

Plans include trail expansion, growing the Stanton Child Resource Center to 130 children, developing a technology park, and adding the first 3D printed homes in the Midwest.

Terri Vennerberg and her husband Dwayne are opening Fika Coffee Hus, a new business.

"Looking around at small towns and realizing one thing doesn't work. We thought a retail space, a bakery, and a coffee shop would be a great fit," Vennerberg said.

Kevin Cabbage is the CEO of Farmers Mutual Telephone Company and sees great potential in the community's infrastructure.

"We have great water supply, sanitary sewer, the school system, we have all the great infrastructure items a community needs to grow," Cabbage said.

Katie Elwood — the principal at Stanton Community Schools —sees all the growth as a chance to keep her kids around.

"We have a lot of former students who have come back and they now live in here in Stanton so we want to continue that trend," Elwood said.

It's cementing their future for the years to come.

Other businesses to come soon include a real estate and farm management company, a restaurant called Gibb Chop House and a winery called Whitetail Valley Cellars, which is opening in 2022.

