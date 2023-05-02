The Jonas Brothers are coming to Omaha in September

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Jonas Brothers announced on Tuesday that they will be making a stop at the CHI Health Center on September 16.

This is part of a nationwide tour in which the band will be performing five albums a night.

Due to the expected high demand, folks are asked to complete a presale registration for tickets. That can be found on Ticketmaster.

Registration is open through Saturday.

