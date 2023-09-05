The last day of summer: A warm day of fun and family time spent on the water and in the sun

OMAHA, Neb. (KTMV) — "What's been your favorite part about summer?" 3 News Now Reporte Molly Hudson asked.

For fourth grader Kenley Marquez, the answer was going fishing. It's only fitting that she spent her Labor Day doing just that.

"I am going fishing with my dad and my brothers," Marquez said.

It was a sunny warm day that many spent on the water.

"It was great actually, we spent some time at the lake, you know we brought the kayaks and decided to just you know take the kids out there, spent a half hour on, half hour off. Had a little picnic out there. It was wonderful," said Edgar Sanchez, a Bellevue parent. "You know we did chores in the morning and then in the afternoon we were like well, you know, let's go out there and have a fun time, so it was great."

All knowing busier times are ahead.

"The kids are you know they are already in all these activities right for school and whatever, so families tend to go 10,000 different ways, so it's kind of nice to have a long weekend like this, so we can kind of just come together," said Sanchez.

For seventh grader Mason Kenney it was a day spent fishing with his dad and grandpa, and the highlight of the day, "I caught four fish, I caught a bass, a little catfish, a crappie, and one more but I forgot, so I caught all four different species," said Kenney.

A day in the sun to cherish with family.

"It's a beautiful day, we told the kids, remember this day in February," said Sanchez.

