The Midlands International Auto Show racing to Omaha this month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People of Omaha, start your engines!

The Midlands International Auto Show is coming back to the CHI Health Center Omaha to show the newest cars, trucks, and SUV’s.

There are fun and educational activities for all ages, including Subaru Pet Adoption, remote control Nascar races, NSP rollover unit, guessing the make and model of crushed cars, and so much more.

A new Ferrari and Ford GT signed by Carroll Shelby will be on display.

OPPD will also attend to inform the community about residential and public charging stations for electric cars.

DATES FOR THE AUTO SHOW :

Jan 21: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Jan 22: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Jan 23: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

ADMISSION COST :

$9 ages 13 and older

$7 ages 7-12

$7 ages 65+ or anyone with military ID

Free admission for children ages 6 and under

For any details about the show click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.