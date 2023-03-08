The Monster Club in downtown Omaha closes permanently on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Monster Club announced on Tuesday that it has closed its doors for good. This news comes after social media speculation that the business would say open.

The post read in part: "I am deeply saddened to report that it is not the case, and The Monster Club as of today is indeed closed. We are devastated, especially because of all of you who have supported her at the beginning when we had the crazy idea to evolve Drastic Plastic, through COVID, until now. It’s extra sad because she did well, but for reasons I won’t go into continuing is impossible."

The social media post also states that the owners have run several businesses for 40 years.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.