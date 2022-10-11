'The most important thing is be patient and be safe': Tips for Nebraskans as holiday travel season approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This year, more people are traveling according to AAA. Spokesperson Brian Ortner says it's a trend is expected to continue as we close out the year.

"People wanted to get out and about and enjoy their time over the summer," he said. "We’re going to be seeing some of that again for the holidays."

Ortner shared some travel tips ahead of the holiday season:

Tip 1: Plan early

Ortner says this applies to car and air travel.

"It also gives you that opportunity to pick those flights that might be a direct flight that leave earlier in the morning, those are the ones you know are going to get off the ground," he said.

Tip 2: Be prepared

If you’re driving, Ortner says to make sure your car is up for the trip.

"Get your oil changed, get your tune-up and tire pressure checked," he said. "Those things help with fuel efficiency in your car."

Tip 3: Don’t panic

Ortner said travelers shouldn't be worried about the recent news of OPEC scaling back gas production. He says it's too early to tell what impact it could have on fuel prices.

Tip 4: Be patient

Finally, Ortner says don’t rush things.

"Take your time," he said. "That’s the most important thing is be patient and be safe."

An AAA study found almost half of holiday travelers in Nebraska will finalize their plans for Thanksgiving travel by the end of the month.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.