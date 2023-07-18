The much-anticipated Fremont Southeast Beltway opens Tuesday

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — If you take Highway 77 in Fremont, the opening of the Fremont Southeast Beltway is probably cause for celebration.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation with the City of Fremont, Gov. Jim Pillen, and all those who made it possible, celebrated the beltway on Tuesday as the product of a public-private partnership.

"A modern and updated transportation network is extremely important to the safety and economic growth of Fremont,” said Mayor Joey Spellerberg. “I often use the phrase 'All roads lead through Fremont.' We are the transportation hub of northeast Nebraska.”

The four-lane beltway is a little more than three miles long. Construction started in July 2020 and cost about $62 million.

