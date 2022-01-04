The National Fire Protection Association offer safety tips on proper Christmas tree disposal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The National Fire Protection Association is strongly encouraging the proper disposal of Christmas trees after the holiday season.

According to the latest NFPA winter holiday fire data, there were 160 house fires that began with Christmas trees between 2015 - 2019.

This resulted in two deaths, 12 injuries, and $10 million in property damage on average every year.

“As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy.

NFPA recommends that you use a community recycling program and not be left outside or put in a garage.

Here are some safety tips on removing lights and decorations from trees:

Never pull the cord to unplug any device from an electrical outlet.

As you pack up light strings, inspect for damage.

Store electric decorations in a dry place and away from pets or children.

For more information about fire safety visit https://www.usfa.fema.gov

