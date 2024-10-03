Watch Now
The northern lights could be visible from Omaha!

A strong solar storm will lead to a chance to see the aurora on October 3rd and 4th
The northern lights will be visible over much of the northern US on October 3rd and 4th
If you missed out of the northern lights back in May, then you're in luck, it's back!

A strong solar flare occurred just a couple of days ago, leading to a chance to see the aurora borealis (a.k.a. the northern lights) on Thursday and Friday night!

You will have the best viewing conditions looking to the northern horizon while away from city lights. If you plan to take photos of the northern lights, use the 'long exposure' function on your phone, or camera. The best times to view the aurora will be at night, from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m.

