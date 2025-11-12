The northern lights may be visible Tuesday night

The aurora borealis, also known as the 'northern lights' may be visible across much of the northern United States and Canada Tuesday night.

A strong solar flare occurred a few days ago, leading to this geomagnetic storm.

Even when Earth received these solar flares, seeing the northern lights as far south as Nebraska, or Iowa is never a certainty. But, if the solar storm is strong enough, you can see it with your camera. The best times to view this will be a few hours after sunset.

Viewing Tips: Use the long exposure setting on your camera. This setting is also found on most camera phones. Look north, and avoid light pollution.

Sky conditions: Tuesday night will be mostly clear around Omaha. There may be some mid to high level clouds to deal with Wednesday night.

Good Luck!

