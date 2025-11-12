Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The northern lights may be visible Tuesday night

Look to your north tonight and you may be able to see the aurora using your camera phone Tuesday night
The northern light may be visible Tuesday night
Posted

The aurora borealis, also known as the 'northern lights' may be visible across much of the northern United States and Canada Tuesday night.

A strong solar flare occurred a few days ago, leading to this geomagnetic storm.

Even when Earth received these solar flares, seeing the northern lights as far south as Nebraska, or Iowa is never a certainty. But, if the solar storm is strong enough, you can see it with your camera. The best times to view this will be a few hours after sunset.

Viewing Tips: Use the long exposure setting on your camera. This setting is also found on most camera phones. Look north, and avoid light pollution.

Sky conditions: Tuesday night will be mostly clear around Omaha. There may be some mid to high level clouds to deal with Wednesday night.

Good Luck!

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood