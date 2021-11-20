'The Nutcracker' ballet returns to the stage Saturday in Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s been a holiday tradition for over a century.

“It’s just kind of a magical story that brings people together,” said Erika Overturff, Artistic Director and CEO with American Midwest Ballet.

"The Nutcracker" ballet is returning to stages in the metro, starting this weekend at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

Katerina Schweitzer with American Midwest Ballet plays the central character, 12-year-old Clara.

“She receives a nutcracker as her Christmas gift, and she just loves it so much. And then eventually after the party winds down, she has a dream that the nutcracker comes to life,” said Schweitzer.

The performance is set to composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky's iconic music and features a variety of enchanting sets and more than 250 unique costumes.

“There’s so many rhinestones and sparkles and bright colors and it really brings it to life,” said Schweitzer.

Overturff says some things are a little different with the nutcracker this year.

“This is the first year that we have a professional dancer playing the role of Clara, and Katarina is doing a fabulous job. We also have several new scenes that have been re-choreographed or re-imagined this year,” said Overturff.

From the breathtaking Land of Snow to the Land of Dreams, "The Nutcracker" transports the audience to a place where nostalgia blooms, creating excitement for the holiday season.

“I think all of us can relate to that sense of wonder and magic of childhood and that’s what brings us back year after year to this production," said Overturff.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's performances. Sunday is all sold out.

In early December, there will be more opportunities to see "The Nutcracker" at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.

