'The Nutcracker' returns to Omaha's Orpheum Theater this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This weekend, a beloved holiday ballet takes the stage at the Orpheum Theater.

With stunning sets and over 250 costumes, "The Nutcracker" will be performed by American Midwest Ballet's cast of professional dancers and student dancers from across the metro.

Performances come after months of preparation from casting to stage design and hours of rehearsals.

This year, the production features some new scenic elements and dancers in new roles.

"'The Nutcracker' is just a beloved holiday tradition. There's really beautiful exciting dancing and you get to see dancers from some of the youngest dancers who are just adorable on the stage to really skilled professionals doing amazing things," said American Midwest Ballet's Artistic Director Erika Overturff.

There are two performances on Saturday and one on Sunday. Tickets can be found on this website.

