The Oak View Mall hosts the second annual Winter Wonderland Vendor and Craft Show

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It might be a winter wonderland outside, but there's also one indoors.

The second annual Winter Wonderland Vendor and Craft Show is taking place at the Oak View Mall. This weekend there are more than 130 booths, who produce their goods.

There's a wide variety of vendors from soap and shirt makers to porch signs. a show promoter calls this a chance to support small businesses.

"We need to support small-town vendors because if we lose these vendors in the small towns, then they move away. We've got to support our own people." said show promoter Carmen Reinsch.

The show continues Sunday from Noon to 6 pm.

