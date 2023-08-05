The Omaha Community Playhouse names new interim executive director

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Community Playhouse has named a new interim executive director after Katie Broman announced her resignation in June.

See the press release below:

Becky Noble has accepted the position of the Omaha Community Playhouse’s (OCP) interim executive director.

She will lead OCP as the organization conducts a local and national search to select the next permanent executive director.

Noble is a longtime Omaha singer/actress and has performed at OCP numerous times. She served in a leadership position as Visual and Performing Arts Curriculum Specialist for Omaha South High School for 13 years; she retired last year. She also served as executive director for the Dundee Dinner Theatre.

In 2020, Noble received the Governor’s Arts Award for Excellence in Arts Education.

“We believe that Becky’s knowledge of and passion for OCP and the Omaha theatre community coupled with her leadership experience make her an ideal candidate for this interim position,” said OCP Board President Camille Metoyer Moten.

Noble’s appointment comes after OCP Executive Director Katie Broman announced her resignation in June 2023 after 6.5 years in the role and 12 years with the organization.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.