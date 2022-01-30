'The Red Dawgs, we're a family'; Differently-abled children play wheelchair basketball

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Like any sports team right, it's really no different than able-bodied basketball other than kids are sitting down. It's about the friendships and the camaraderie," said Assistant Varsity Coach Ross Hancock.

For Hancock basketball has come full circle. As one of the original Red Dawgs in the nineties, he's back 30 years later to mentor athletes on the game and life.

"It goes back to inclusion also right. These kids, some of them have a hard time on school and regular functions and those sort of things. It's about being part of something," said Hancock.

"It's nice being with kids who have disabilities because everyone understands that everyone has a disability and it's not about our disabilities, it's about what we have the ability we do, and how we can work together to overcome challenges," said Red Dawg Kylee Koenig.

Koenig refuses to be pitied, feel sorry for herself, or be defined by any limitations.

"Other people can see people in wheelchairs and think oh well that sucks. They can't walk or they can't play sports. They can see these people in wheelchairs are able to get involved in athletics and have all different kinds of abilities that you wouldn't see just by looking at them and seeing the person in the wheelchair," said Koenig.

Instead, Koenig and her teammates have become faster, stronger, and more resilient.

"You can think you're not the best athlete but if you keep putting in the work, and putting in the work, you can gain skill and overcome those challenges you may have," said Koenig.

A true testament to the grit of the human spirit.

"We're more than just a team. The Red Dawgs, we're a family. And like I said it goes beyond playing the sport," said Hancock.

