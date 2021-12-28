The Revive Center celebrates Kwanzaa with members of the Omaha community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kwanzaa celebrations are underway in the metro.

At a luncheon Tuesday, Doris Moore spoke about the seven principles that are recognized over a week during the celebration.

They represent unity, self-determination, collective work, responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

"Using all of those principles it's important to recognize that those are universal principles for anybody to use and our whole goal is to not just look at using them at this time of the year but to make sure we're utilizing them throughout the year to make our world a better place for everybody," said Doris Morre, Founder and CEO for Center of Holistic Development.

A candlelight ceremony, prayer, and blessing were held.

The event took place at the Revive Center in Omaha. This is the 15th year of the community celebration.

Kwanzaa started on Sunday and runs through Jan 1.

