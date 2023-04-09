The Riverfront hosts an ‘Eggcellent Adventure’ for Omaha-area families

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Riverfront sent kids on an "Eggcellent Adventure" to find some sweet treats on Saturday.

The festivities kicked off with Spirituality Saturday, giving folks a chance to meet with representatives from various religions and spiritual institutions to learn more about the churches serving our community.

Next came the "Eggcellent Adventure" where community partners handed out candy and other prizes for families who stopped by.

"This is one of the first beautiful days of the year. That, on top of being able to be a part of this beautiful joyful day, is really fun, really rewarding,” said Gretchen Pille from the Omaha Conservatory.

