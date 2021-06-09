The Salvation Army feeding kids free lunch during weekdays this summer

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Salvation Army’s Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen served about 100 free lunches to kids at the Bellevue Public Library on Wednesday.

This was just one of seven feeding sites in the metro area. Lunch is served weekdays through August 6.

For thousands of children across Nebraska, summer vacation means hunger. Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen helps children and families who normally rely on getting lunches at school, but who are unable to access meals during the summertime due to lack of transportation or other logistical circumstances.

“The Salvation Army has the greatest privilege in the world to represent the most generous of the Omaha greater metropolitan area as we get to show love and care and concern and to meet the very basic need of food to the youngest neighbors in our community,” Major Adam Moore said.

Last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen program was temporarily paused while its longtime service partners, Food Bank for the Heartland and The Salvation Army, responded to the community’s needs by transitioning their resources to a drive-thru, on-site distribution model at area schools, pantries, and other partners.

This season, Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen is shifting back to more of a traditional service model. The Salvation Army is set to temporarily run the Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen program on its own for 2021, while Food Bank for the Heartland continues to focus efforts on its ongoing programs that address emergency community needs brought about by the pandemic.

You can find a list of locations and times for the Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen program by clicking here.