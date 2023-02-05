The Samuel Bak Museum opens at the University of Nebraska Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People got to experience some of the works of world-renowned artist and holocaust survivor Samuel Bak over at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), Saturday, as the campus unveiled the first phase of its new development to house Bak's work.

Saturday’s opening is just the first step in the university’s plans to develop a permanent home for Bak's over 500 works. At the museum, visitors were able to view 53 Of Bak's works and were treated to a musical performance inspired by his work.

In the next phase of development, UNO plans to create a facility that will serve as a hub for intercultural dialogue and education in the U.S. Heartland — a center that they hope will inspire meaningful discussions and thoughtful reflection.

“I think Mr. Bak is very happy which is exciting. I’ve been working on this for 5 months myself and so it's nice to see it come to fruition and for people to explore the works,” said Hillary Nather-Detisch, executive director for the Samuel Bak Museum. “We are looking forward to partnering both across the university as well as the community at large and having school groups in here, individuals and just exploring their own conversation and dialogue around social justice and human rights.”

The Samuel Bak Museum is free to the public. All ages are welcome. Information regarding in-person tours of the space can be found on the Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center website.

