The Sarpy County Register of Deeds moving to new building in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Register of Deeds division of the county clerk’s office is moving to a new location.

On March 7, the office will move to 1102 Building at 1102 E. 1st Street in Papillion.

The County Clerk services, such as passports, marriage licenses, liquor licenses and handicap permits will remain at the 1210 Golden Gate Drive location.

“As much as we didn’t want to have separate locations, we felt this was the best option to better serve our customers and to create a more comfortable working environment for our staff members,” said Deb Houghtaling, Sarpy County Clerk/Register of Deeds. “We look forward to serving our Register of Deeds customers at the new facility.”

The 1102 Building also houses the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office, Assessor’s Office, Veterans Service Office, Vehicle Inspection Department, Election Commission and Jury Commission.

The county purchased the building in 2020 for the construction of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center on the Sarpy County Courthouse Campus.

The Register of Deeds office will close at noon on March 4.

