The search continues for missing Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It's been more than two weeks since anyone has heard from a 23-year-old Lincoln woman. Carly Schaaf disappeared on Monday, May 17th.

Shaaf is:

5-foot-two

130 pounds

Has hazel eyes

Brown hair that was dyed black

Police and Carly’s family say she left without telling anyone and she didn't take any belongings with her.

Her mother said Carly spends a lot of time on her phone but she hasn't been active on social media since she went missing.

"None of this is like Carly,” she said. “We just need your help to find our daughter. If anyone has any information, at all, please contact the police department. If Carly is listening to this, we just want her to know how much her family loves her and how we just want her to come home no matter what."

Her family also said Carly has two dogs who are like her children and she would not have left without them.

Police do believe these are suspicious circumstances in Carly’s disappearance.

Anyone who knows where she is should call 402-441-9903.

