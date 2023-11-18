THE SEARCH IS ON: A local jeweler holds annual "Hidden Gems" Scavenger Hunt

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Passageway is one of the city’s most treasured sights, but that’s not why Dianna and Brad Hardman are visiting,

“Well, we are looking for a gem,” said Dianna. “We were told by our daughter that there was a hidden gem here and so we’re out doing the scavenger hunt.”

They’re searching high and low looking for one of two dozen gems that have been scattered around town, just waiting to be found.

The scavenger hunt, put on by Blackstone-based Heriter Gems, is finders keepers.

“We always start our gem hunt here on the passageway,” said Jesse Rothgeb, president of Heriter Gems. “We hide one, don’t have to pay anything at all and it's available to anyone that has that intrepid spirit and ability to track the gems down.”

The gems will be in nicely wrapped boxes in places both in and out of Omaha. One is hidden in Old Town Bellevue, and another in Papillon.

To take part, hunters will need a smartphone, the jeweler posts clues on where gems could be on their Instagram page, but Rothgeb said hunters shouldn’t expect a handout.

“Some of them this year are incredibly difficult to find so we’ve stepped it up a notch to make it even more fun and provide just a little bit more excursion for families and people to find them,” he said.

The challenge hasn’t phased the Hardmans.

“[It’s] a unique and creative way to draw attention to the business in this area,” said Brad. “I think it’s a great idea.”

Rothgeb said this is what it’s all about.

“Just to give back to the surrounding community and kinda sparkle that gemstone cheer throughout the holidays,” he said.

The Hidden Gems Scavenger Hunt is going on from now through Nov. 29 you can find more information and to get access to the clues head to their Instagram page, search for heritergems.

