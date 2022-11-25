The Stephens Center celebrates Thanksgiving with Archbishop Lucas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Omaha, George J. Lucas joined volunteers at the Stephens Center is Omaha for Thanksgiving meal.

Thanks to the help of 28 volunteers and the skills of Chef Robert Wilson — who cooked 22 turkeys — and Archbishop Lucas who helped serve, they were able to feed hundreds.

A permanent member of the Stephens Center team described how meaningful the event is.

“It's incredible to have these celebrations here at the Stephens Center," Beth Ellis, community engagement manager. "So even for me, I walked in almost 13 years ago, homeless and broken, and today I get to celebrate alongside the people continuing to walk through our doors. And so we know a way of bringing joy to the people we serve."

Lucas said the Thanksgiving meal was a spiritually fulfilling experience.

“But for folks that perhaps are struggling, maybe don’t have a decent place to live, or always have enough food, a meal like this its very nourishing for the body of course but it’s also good for the soul, I think,” the archbishop said.

“It means so much to have Archbishop Lucas come year after year. We have a backing from the Catholic churches here in Omaha, and we have since the founding of the Stephens Center. And so to have him here and show up, in a way, really allows those that we serve to feel human and dignified. And it’s just beautiful to know that other people in the community care,” said Ellis.

