The UAW strike could trickle down to Omaha used car shops

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The United Workers Auto union is on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Used car dealerships could be just as affected as well.

Autoworkers hit the picket lines on Friday, demanding better compensation for workers from the three big companies. Quest Auto Sales in South Omaha is a used car shop, that said the effects of this strike will impact business very soon.

"We're going to have a harder time, like I said, trying to find quality inventory at a reasonable price that we can pass along to the customer," said Scott McMahon, general manager at Quest Auto Sales.

He said inventory is already hard to come by at the preowned level. The impacts of this strike will only make it worse. With the shortage of manufacturers for new cars, that will only trickle down to used cars.

"As vehicles are not being sold at the new car dealerships, the used car dealerships are going to have a harder time trying to get used cars from auctions, lease returns, et cetera," McMahon said.

Getting a used car might be more difficult in the near future; McMahon said the consumers will be one of the most affected.

"As there are shortages, we have to pay more for cars. Which in turn means customers will be the ones paying the most," he said.

McMahon said his company could potentially feel the short-term effects in the coming weeks.

