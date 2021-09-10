The Union for Contemporary Art hosting free farm stand this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Each Saturday until mid-October, the Union For Contemporary Art is sharing a variety of produce and dry goods from their free farm stand.

They grow produce in their on-site Abundance Garden, and some of The Union’s community partners also donate goods for the event.

This weekend, some available items include herbs, peppers, okra, pasta and tomato sauce.

“I think it’s a great way to kind of bring people together especially in a safe way, you know. Amidst covid, amidst a pandemic. I think it’s a great way to get people to gather and especially to gather in the parking lot at The Union in a safe outdoor environment. So really, it’s about gathering and connecting people, but then also connecting people with fresh produce and food," said Kat Fackler, Events and Project Manager at The Union.

The Union is located near 24th and Lake streets.

All food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis from noon to 2 p.m.

