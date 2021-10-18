The Weeknd cancels show at CHI Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Weeknd’s website, the music artist’s upcoming show at the CHI Health Center and other locations have been canceled.

A release on the Weeknd’s website says:

"The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022.

Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.

Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.

New dates forthcoming."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.