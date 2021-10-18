Watch
The Weeknd cancels show at CHI Center

New concert tour in the works
Alexandra Wyman/Alexandra Wyman/Invision/AP
File: Abel Tesfaye of The Weekend seen at Universal Music Group Artist's Showcase at The Ace Hotel on Saturday, Feb 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Invision for Universal Music Group/AP Images)
Abel Tesfaye
Posted at 4:31 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 17:31:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Weeknd’s website, the music artist’s upcoming show at the CHI Health Center and other locations have been canceled.

A release on the Weeknd’s website says:

"The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022.

Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.

Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.

New dates forthcoming."

