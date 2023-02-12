The Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center hosts '70s-themed winter gala

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center took a trip back to the disco era Saturday night at its annual winter gala.

This year's theme was Winter in the '70s... I will survive.

This year's event, the first in-person event in three years, was emceed by none other than 3 News Now anchors Zach Williamson and Mary Nelson and they and other attendees were encouraged to wear some of the iconic fashion trends of the '70s.

Seventies tunes were played and folks in attendance even had a chance to learn some of the era's iconic dances like the hustle and electric slide.

“It’s great, we are reconnecting with community members who we haven’t been able to see because of COVID,” said Teresa Gleason. “We are making new friends, nothing replaces being in person.”

Funds were also raised for Wings of Hope at the event through three different raffles, including a quilt raffle and a raffle for chief's tickets for their 2023 season.

