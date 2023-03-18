Theft of drugs from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room garners second guilty plea

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A Lincoln man pleaded guilty Friday for his role in the theft and resale of drugs, including dangerous fentanyl, from a Nebraska State Patrol evidence room.

The stolen drugs led to overdoses by three people, who required the emergency administration of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan.

George Weaver Jr., 37, of Lincoln, entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl and 110 pounds or more of marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska.

The drugs were stolen by his girlfriend, Anna Idigima, 37, of Lincoln, who worked for the State Patrol. She pleaded guilty to the same charge last month.

An audit discovered the following amounts of drugs were missing: 154 pounds of marijuana; nine pounds of cocaine; six pounds of fentanyl; 10 pounds of heroin; three pounds of methamphetamine; and 32 pounds of THC. Numerous THC vape cartridges and assorted prescription drugs were also missing.

Overdose victims told investigators they bought what they believed to be cocaine. That led to searches of Weaver’s SnapChat account, which uncovered a picture of a bag of drugs that had a piece of red evidence tape on it — matching evidence tape used by the State Patrol.

Idigima is scheduled to be sentenced May 25, and Weaver on June 16. Both face mandatory minimum prison sentences of 20 years in prison with a maximum of life.

