"They are coming here for a better life," Omaha resettlement groups look for clarification on executive orders

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Looking at case managers working inside the International Council for Refugees and Immigrants, Dekow Sagar thinks of what's possible for the people his organization helps settle in America.

"They are coming here for a better life for them and their families," Sagar said.

A refugee himself, Sagar was born in Somalia and spent years living in a camp in Kenya while he underwent thorough vetting before being allowed to settle in the United States when he was 23.

On the morning of January 20, a large whiteboard inside the ICRI offices was full of names and information of people on their way to America - expected to arrive soon. But on Wednesday, staff had to erase all but one case to the president's executive order.

According to advocates, people who had been approved are stuck where they are due to the Trump administration's action.

"Using immigrants and refugees as scapegoats is not a solution," Sagar said.

Other local groups are also forced to adjust. According to Lutheran Family Services, one of the largest resettlement agencies in the region, 127 people were scheduled to arrive last week in Omaha. Officials expect those cases to be canceled.

There are long and medium term impacts, too. According to LFS, 545 people were still in its pipeline and set to arrive in Omaha before the end of the federal fiscal year on October 1. The status of those cases is unknown.

LFS hopes to recieve clarification in the coming days and weeks.

"We have been here before and will tackle this as information becomes more clear. Our clients need us now more than ever. They need us to support them, connect them and work for them as they navigate the changes that are being made," said LFS President and CEO Chris Tonniges.

Sagar said he hopes President Trump reconsiders his policies.

"The decision to suspend the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program doesn’t just endanger families seeking safety—it also poses a severe threat to the U.S. economy, particularly industries like manufacturing and food production that depend heavily on refugee and immigrant labor," he said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.