They say in the dungeon no one can hear you scream: An inside look at downtown Omaha's only haunted house

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Expect to be separated from your group but have a good time doing it," said Jim Kristl, co-owner of Dungeon of the Damned and Hollywood Candy. "It's not just a painted wall, everything has a purpose, has a texture, has an idea."

Housed in the depths of Hollywood Candy, in the historic old building sits, Dungeon of the Damned.

"Just the overall ambiance before we put in a haunted house, can creep out anybody," Kristl said.

Hanging chains, skeletons, bugs, dolls and so much more.

"It's one of those that just tests the mind a little bit more," Kristl said.

The screams, laughs and if you are like 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson, maybe even some tears are what keep the team behind the dungeon going.

"I took on one of the roles of being one of the preliminary scarers, and as I am wielding a pipe wrench and shaking the floor that is between these people and they are screaming, in terror. That, don't worry it will be over soon. I kind of chuckled to myself knowing that they had a long way to go before the end," Kristl said.

Kristl reflects on the mark downtown's popular haunted house, Mystery Manor is leaving behind, now that it is closed, a seasonal staple of Kristl's childhood.

"If we are the only one that's downtown, we want to give kids, adults, that full-on experience. So we are working hard to fill that void," Kristl said.

This year's thrill has been in the works since February and it's all in the details.

"Going through each room and saying what can we do to make it that much better. The smell, the feel, it's important. No matter where you are looking or what you are observing, it's there to distract you, so look out what's coming from the other side," Kristl said.

The dungeon is dark and ready for this year's scares. They say enter only if you dare.

The experience starts before you even enter the building. They'll have a concession stand with themed menu items. Dungeon of the Damned is open now and will be open from Thursday to Sunday through October 29th. The hours are 7 p.m. to midnight.

General admission is $20. General Group Admission is $18 and VIP admission is $35.

For tickets and parking options and more information visit their website, if you dare.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.