'They’re generally great dogs': Nebraska Humane Society holds campaign focusing on adopting Bully Breeds

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society like many animal shelters is filled to the brim with pets. Its "Big Heads, Big Hearts" campaign spotlights certain dog breeds some may find harder to adopt.

Bully breeds, as they’re called because they are types of bulldogs, include certain pitbull and bull terrier mix dogs that some may view negatively. NHS started a campaign called "Big Heads Big Hearts" with the goal to encourage more people to consider adopting them.

Pam Wiese works with the dogs regularly and says they’re anything but vicious and aggressive.

"A lot of them are active, fun and playful," she said. "Some of them are shy, most of them love to snuggle and cuddle — they’re generally great dogs."

Aside from the stigma, Wiese says Omaha’s breed-specific legislation also turns people away from bully breeds, which leads to a longer stay at an already filled shelter.

She’s hopeful the campaign leads more people to consider a companion they might not have before.

"We just want people to meet them, and I think they’ll sell themselves," said Wiese.

NHS is offering sponsored adoptions for bully breed dogs and "swag bags" filled with items to help new dog owners. All the dogs up for adoption through NHS including the ones classified as bully breeds can be found at its website.

