Things to look forward to in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the new year in full swing, Omaha and surrounding areas can expect some exciting new features in 2023.

Here's a list of what to expect in 2023:

River's Edge in Council Bluffs

New features include an observation tower and a climbing adventure course.

The Observation Tower will be 130 feet above the forest floor, taking viewers above the trees to take in the incredible views of the river, woodland and city.

The Climbing Adventure Course will be a challenging outdoor experience featuring a 50-foot climbing wall, caving and roll gliding.

For more information on the River's Edge visit: councilbluffs-ia.gov.

The Riverfront in Omaha

New features are being added to the Riverfront from a Science Museum to reopening surrounding areas like Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark Landing.

The new Science Museum will be an 82,000-square-foot facility located along the Missouri River. It is being designed to spark interest in STEM subjects. It will feature the latest technology, interactive exhibits and creative programming for children and adults.

Heartland of America Park will see new features such as a skate ribbon, a lakeside amphitheater, bocce courts, an extensive event lawn and pier that extends out to the Missouri River.

Lewis and Clark Landing is being transformed to improve access and visibility. It will add more trees and pockets of green space. New features will include a children's playground, an urban beach, sand volleyball courts, pickleball courts, an event plaza and a renovated marina.

For more information on The Riverfront visit: riverfrontrevitalization.com.

Steelhouse

Omaha Performing Arts will get a new live music venue located between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue.

Steelhouse Omaha will be O-pa's third venue. It provides flexible space to accommodate audiences of 1,500 to 3,000 people.

O-pa has partnered with Live Nation as the exclusive promoter for the venue.

For more information on Steelhouse visit: o-pa.org.

WarHorse Casino

Omaha will be getting a new casino located at Horsemen's Park near 63rd and Q Streets.

WarHorse Casino will include more than 1200 slot machines, 20 table games, sportsbook, and both live and simulcast horse racing.

For more information on WarHorse Casino visit: warhorsecasino.com.

