Third Annual Patriotic Parade held in Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday morning the Third Annual Patriotic Parade was hosted downtown, honoring gold star families, veterans, and first responders — just in time for Memorial Day.

The parade began at 10th and Jackson, where it headed north on 10th and Farnam through the old market before arriving at Gene Leahy mall for a concert in the park.

The parade proudly displayed veterans from World War II all the way to the War on Terror.

It also included a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, 97-year-old Lt. Col. George Hardy

"It honors the people that have served our country. We don't give them enough respect," said Rainbow Trout the Clown. "This is so wonderful, so we search out not only the kids but the people that have served to give them a few laughs and enjoy."

This year's parade also included historical American cars, tractors, and military vehicles.

