'This freedom did not just magically occur': Omaha residents celebrate Memorial Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds came to Memorial Park to solemnly remember the over one million American soldiers who gave everything to preserve the freedoms we have today.

"This freedom did not just magically occur. It was paid for,” said Rep. Don Bacon.

That includes Marine Corporal Daegan Page, an Omaha native, who was killed last August by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan.

Governor Pete Ricketts recalled the 23-year-old's return home when Nebraska showed the family how the community grieved with them.

"When Marine Corporal Daegan Page was killed in Afghanistan. And how the people of Omaha lined the streets to remember his sacrifice,” said Ricketts.

Iraq War veteran Jacob Hausman told the story of seeing three of his fellow soldiers die in war.

"This Memorial Day, the best I found to honor my fallen friends is to live my life to my fullest potential. To do my best to uphold the values that permeate and what many have died for,” said Hausman.

Just a mile down the road at Elmwood Park people were celebrating Memorial Day in a different way. Hanging out with family and friends.

Two kids hanging with their family were eager to chat with 3 News Now.

"We're doing barbeque,” said Tenille Walker. “And we're doing brisket,” said Karmen White.

The group of a dozen or so Omaha residents decided to spend the day kicking back, grilling and playing yard games.

"What's special about today is we're spending time with family,” said Tenille.

And even the kids didn't forget why they were there.

"It's Memorial Day and (it's about) the people who sacrificed themselves,” said Tenille.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.