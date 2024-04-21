'This is beyond expectations:' Illinois woman reaches goal to visit each U.S. State after Nebraska trip

Saturday was a special day for Sue Johnson from Illinois, her family gave her a warm welcome to the cornhusker state, the last one she hadn’t set foot in until now.

Sue was looking forward to finishing her 13 year journey to visit each U.S. state, she didn’t know her family would come together in Nebraska to welcome her to the last stop, keeping that secret wasn’t easy for her daughter Markeita.

“She sometimes can have hearing issues, but when you’re trying to keep a secret, she’s all into the details.” Markeita Roush-Wedlake, Sue’s daughter said.

It all started with a promise made by her husband to visit Hawaii on their 25th wedding anniversary, but he was never able to fulfill it.

“He died just before we were married 25 years,” Sue said. “My daughter Keita said we’re gonna make that happen.”

Markeita started getting the family together, she took her mom to hawaii then to states in the northwest and on and on.

“They just picked me up and took me from state to state,” Sue said. “One year, we traveled 2,184 miles.”

Each trip has its own special memory for Sue, and she makes sure to share the details.

“She wants to find postcard so she can send them to everyone she knows,” Markeita said.

While here in Omaha, her family got a tour of the city, visited The Durham Museum and Johnny’s Café for dinner, she wants Nebraskans to know that her visit here will be one she won’t forget.

“This is beyond expectations from the state of Nebraska,” Johnson said.

Now that Sue has been to all 50 states she wants to visit some of the country’s National Parks.

