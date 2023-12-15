Gretna's Growth: 192nd St and Highway 370 will soon be home to Gretna Landing Apartments

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Delaina Toothman has lived all over the country, but now calls Gretna home. Her living space is not a four- bedroom, four-bathroom house, but rather an apartment.

"We really wanted an apartment," Toothman said. "The apartment has amenities. We got a pool. There's a coffee machine here. If the refrigerator breaks, I just call the manager and it gets fixed."

Toothman said the lack of apartment complexes in Gretna surprised her.

"I was happy to see that there were some, so we just looked in to what was available. I did think there would be more, just because it being so close to Omaha," Toothman said.

It's not just Toothman who is noticing. In fact, in the last three years, building started on just two complexes in Gretna. They are not finished yet.

"One of the results of a study showed Gretna had some of the fewest percent of residents living in apartments," Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said. "There's 26% of our residents living in apartments. So 74% were living in residential homes. That's a little unbalanced. I think a little bit of this is filling in a gap that was needed. "

Grading is underway for the Gretna Landing Apartments located at 192nd St. and Highway 370.

Because of Gretna's projected population growth, the developer decided to put in 220 units.

There will be a mix of studios, one, two and three bedrooms with a clubhouse, pool, and more.

"This is just another place to get in to the Gretna market with great schools, great amenities, and just gives people another option for living," Kayla Beller, director of project management at Metonic Real Estate Solutions said.

Someday, hundreds of people will call Gretna Landing Apartments home. Right now, construction is expected to be done in 2026.

