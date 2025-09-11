"This is not just politics. This is human lives."

Community faith leaders share their letter to the governor prior to the hearing for the McCook ICE Detention Facility.

They say the facility counter to their faith.

One called the McCook facility "disheartening."

last month, Governor Pillen announced plans to turn the Mccook Work Ethic Camp into an ICE detention center. Some support it. Others question it. And on the legislative front That's taking shape as possible code violations.

a public hearing is scheduled for tomorrow morning -- at the capitol building in Lincoln. Thursday, members of the Nebraska Clergy Action Network joined up at Urban Abbey to explain why they're opposed to this plan.

"It's just disheartening because I work with these families, you know? We've been working with families and helping them do things the right way, the way we've always been told that everything should be done the right way," said Juan Carlos Garcia, a director of Hispanic Outreach for Colombian Ministries, and an ACLU member.

Also shared today, a letter signed by clergy leaders from across Nebraska who say detaining immigrants at that site in Mccook is counter to their faith.

