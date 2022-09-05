'This is our day': The annual Omaha Labor Day parade kicks off final day of Septemberfest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of floats, lots of candy and cheers from the crowds.

Omaha unions and organizations flowed down the streets, honking, playing music and passing out sweet treats. But the parade is about more than just the fun and candy.

"Labor day is about highlighting the work that the unions do," said Trevor Towey, president of Omaha Professional Fire Fighters.

Towey said he looks forward to the community support every year.

"We have been able to celebrate our accomplishments. Celebrate better working conditions, better wages and benefits for our members, so that they can give back to the community that they live in and that's what it's all about," Towey said.

For one union member, today is one of the most important days of the year.

"This is our day, our labor. We are laborers. This is our day," Richard Allis, a member of the plumbers union, said.

Allis has been a plumber for 62 years and every year he walks with the plumbers union.

"I've probably built five floats in my day. I am down to now where all I do is walk and I just wait for our people to come by," Allis said.

The parade has been going on since 1977 and Allis said he has only missed one parade.

"Something I've always done, something I can continue to do, I'm 80 years old. Can I still walk this thing? So far," Allis said.

An annual tradition of celebration, community and fun.

If you are still looking for something to do tonight to celebrate, it is the final night of Septemberfest.

